Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

