Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top IoT Stocks: Why Samsara and Digi Are Thriving in 2025
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 4 Reasons to Grab Shares of Grab Holdings Before 2024 Ends
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.