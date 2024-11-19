Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 29th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $92,330.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,131,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,441,066.84. This represents a 0.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,278 shares of company stock worth $561,300.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

