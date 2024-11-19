E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 74294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.
E3 Lithium Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 31.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
E3 Lithium Company Profile
E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
