Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Carlo Incerti Sells 16,500 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.10. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 69.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,026,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,239,000 after buying an additional 3,707,734 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,818,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,813,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,339 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,211,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 440,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

