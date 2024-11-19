Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,970,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 26,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.7 %

DNB stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 275,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.64 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,497,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,428,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 868,621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,085,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,690,000 after buying an additional 1,451,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,796,000 after buying an additional 1,809,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,899,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,546,000 after buying an additional 1,402,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

