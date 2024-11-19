Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $182.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $183.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.