Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

