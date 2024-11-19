Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,994,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ASML by 34.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $665.23 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $648.00 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $880.41.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

