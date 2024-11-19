Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $1,156,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 231,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 196,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,414,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.39.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. This trade represents a 27.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $386.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.38. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.56 and a twelve month high of $408.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

