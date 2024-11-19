Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.990-4.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.43-2.58 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.93. 416,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. This represents a 25.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.