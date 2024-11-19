DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) versus Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiserv and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 4 19 2 2.92 DLocal 0 7 2 0 2.22

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $211.52, indicating a potential downside of 0.59%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $12.61, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Fiserv.

91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 15.22% 17.10% 5.61% DLocal 16.35% 32.59% 12.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and DLocal”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $383.42 million 315.71 $3.07 billion $5.20 40.92 DLocal $650.35 million 4.81 $148.96 million $0.40 26.43

Fiserv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DLocal. DLocal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiserv beats DLocal on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

