Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.66, but opened at $46.13. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 3,345,167 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,363.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

