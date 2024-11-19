Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.