Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.93 and last traded at $35.08. 230,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,246,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 901.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

