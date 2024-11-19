Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DADA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 59,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $324.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 686,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

DADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

