Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 673,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth $70,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 85.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Cytek Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $776.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

