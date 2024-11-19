CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 4,593 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.76 per share, with a total value of $334,186.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,726.40. This represents a 5.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CVR Partners Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28.
CVR Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
