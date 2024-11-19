CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 4,593 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.76 per share, with a total value of $334,186.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,726.40. This represents a 5.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

