Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Cutera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUTR

Cutera Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

CUTR opened at $0.29 on Monday. Cutera has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cutera by 7.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 164.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cutera by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.