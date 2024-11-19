Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
CUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUTR
Cutera Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cutera by 7.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 164.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cutera by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cutera
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.