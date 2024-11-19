Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Update

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

CUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Cutera has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

