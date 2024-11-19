Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Update

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CUTR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera
Cutera Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Cutera has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.35.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cutera
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.