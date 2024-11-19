Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,949. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crocs has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.57.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 375.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 83.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

