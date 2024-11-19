Critical Survey: RXO (NYSE:RXO) and BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) and BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and BW LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO -6.81% 1.64% 0.63% BW LPG N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $3.93 billion 1.11 $4.00 million ($1.98) -13.70 BW LPG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RXO and BW LPG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than BW LPG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RXO and BW LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 2 12 3 0 2.06 BW LPG 0 0 0 0 0.00

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $26.47, indicating a potential downside of 2.41%. Given RXO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than BW LPG.

Summary

RXO beats BW LPG on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO



RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About BW LPG



BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

