CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells $1,436,625.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $1,436,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,060,433.60. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRAI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.62. 21,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average of $173.51. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.07 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. CRA International had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $167.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CRA International in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

