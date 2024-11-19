Counterweight Ventures LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 208.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

