Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 174678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £774,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Coro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coro Energy plc operates as an energy company in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio includes Mako gas field in Indonesia; and wind and solar projects in the Philippines and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.