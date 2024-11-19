Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 15,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. 2,294,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,800. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
