Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 15,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. 2,294,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,800. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 457,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 178,437 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452,790 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

