Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101,434 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 380,949 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SANA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,848,121 shares in the company, valued at $11,620,333.68. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

