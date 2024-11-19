Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,046 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 473,746 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,101,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 136,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 297,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 830,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 391,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

