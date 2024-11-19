Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,133 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

CTMX stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

