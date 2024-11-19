Cormark Has Pessimistic View of STERIS’ FY2025 Earnings

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a report released on Monday, November 18th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ Price Performance

About STERIS’

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.