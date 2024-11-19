Contrasting Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) & Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 2 1 0 2.33

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 81.69%. Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 11.64% 38.97% 9.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Verra Mobility”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $135.76 million 1.82 $7.16 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $868.72 million 4.30 $57.01 million $0.60 37.80

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions to national, state, and local government agencies, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. Verra Mobility Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

