Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director William B. Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $157,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 770,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,118.22. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

