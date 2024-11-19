Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director William B. Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $157,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 770,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,118.22. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.00.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
