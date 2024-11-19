Comparing Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) & American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and American Lithium Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Lithium Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium Minerals has a beta of -1.32, meaning that its share price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lifezone Metals and American Lithium Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Lithium Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.12%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than American Lithium Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and American Lithium Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats American Lithium Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc., engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property. It also holds interest in Silver Peak Lithium, a claystone lithium prospect comprising 24 lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County; and West End Lithium property that comprises 24 lode mining claims located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Nugget Resources Inc. and changed its name to American Lithium Minerals, Inc. in March 2009. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada..

