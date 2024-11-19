Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Down 8.4% in October

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 371,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 258,198 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 184,167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,658 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 130,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

