Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.1% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

