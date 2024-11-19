Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 59,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

