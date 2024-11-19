Columbia Sportswear to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of COLM opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
