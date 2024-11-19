Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Update

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.