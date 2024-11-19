Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) Senior Officer Mike Lawrence Garbutt Buys 333,334 Shares

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Lawrence Garbutt acquired 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.04.

Clean Air Metals Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. Clean Air Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

