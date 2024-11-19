Claro Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 155.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 63,463 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $6,081,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,627. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.