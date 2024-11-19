Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $20,854,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $10,256,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $325.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.79.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

