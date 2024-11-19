Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 175,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 22.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.52.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

