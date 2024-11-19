Claro Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

