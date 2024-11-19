Claro Advisors LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $234.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $216.92 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

