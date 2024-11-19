Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,231.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,935,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $262,646,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,678,000 after buying an additional 2,906,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,524.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,087,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,900,000 after buying an additional 2,042,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. This trade represents a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,974.53. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,615 shares of company stock worth $682,681 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

