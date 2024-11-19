China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

China Merchants Port Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

China Merchants Port Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

