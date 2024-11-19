Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine has increased its dividend by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 7,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $22.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on CVR
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.