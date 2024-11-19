Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has increased its dividend by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 7,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVR

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.