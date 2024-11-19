Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 85 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after acquiring an additional 284,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,348,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,208,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,258,000 after acquiring an additional 218,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,117,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

