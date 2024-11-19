Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 410 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,968,000. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

