Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $652,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.53.

Shares of APD opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.86.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

