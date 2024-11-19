Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $2.64 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.9% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 324,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,727 shares of company stock worth $46,014,037 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

